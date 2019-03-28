Congress blinded by anti-Modi sentiment, stopped thinking in nation’s interest: PM

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after dates for Lok Sabha elections were declared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday ratcheted up the attack on the Congress, claiming that its leaders have stopped thinking in the nation’s interest in their anti-Modi tirade. He also criticised Congress for its utterances after the Balakot airstrikes.

“I am surprised as to what has happened to it. Is it the same Congress whose leader Sardar Vallabhai Patel left no stone unturned for the unity and integrity of India and Netaji Subash Chander Bose gave the slogan of Azad Hindustan,” he asked the crowd at his first election rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dhumi village in Akhnoor, nearly 5 kms from the border Chicken Neck area.

The Prime Minister, in order to strike a chord with the audience, asked the crowd whether they think it is the same Congress. Prompt came the reply “yeah woh Congress nahi hai”.

In a strong message to terrorists and their supporters in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned them against any misadventure against India. “Terrorists and their supporters sitting across the border should know that any step of theirs against the interests and security of India will prove costly to them,” he said.

Modi began his speech in Dogri describing Jammu as a land of warriors and said that stories of their valour are known everywhere.

Referring to IAF bombing of terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, he said that for the first time, “those running terror mills while sitting across the border are today scared. They are living under the shadow of fear”. “It has happened for the first time that terrorists crossing the border to spread terror are thinking hundred times,” he said.

Pointing out that he was aware of the problems of people living in border areas in view of Pakistan targetting them in frustration, Modi said that it will not last long. “The way our forces are retaliating, Pakistan is not going to withstand it for long,” he added.

He also slammed Congress, NC and PDP combine in the state, saying that they were responsible for all the problems including terrorism facing people in the state. He also criticised NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, saying that the entire country has watched it. He also slammed Congress for having an alliance with such organisations asking whether its hands are meant to support such people and their activities which are not on national interest.

He appealed people to turn up at polling booths in large numbers during the first phase of polling on April 11. He said when they press the button on the lotus symbol, its sound will not only frighten terrorists and their supporters inside the country, but its echo will also be heard across the border.