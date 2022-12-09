scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Congress blames ‘unholy nexus’ between BJP, AAP for loss

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi's Vadra’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the party’s victory in the state.

Deserted: Congress office in Ahmedabad, Thursday. Express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Having faced its worst-ever defeat in Gujarat, a shell-shocked Congress blamed what it called an “unholy nexus” between AAP and the BJP for its loss.

While AICC in-charge of the state Raghu Sharma resigned, the general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, vowed to “deeply probe” and “introspect” the reasons behind the debacle.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi’s Vadra’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the party’s victory in the state. On the Gujarat outcome, Kharge said that the party will rectify shortcomings, if any. “In democracy, victories and defeats are not permanent. But we cannot leave our principles,” he said.

Venugopal said the “unholy nexus between AAP and the BJP was instrumental in dividing the secular votes to script the saffron victory” in Gujarat. Arguing that the Yatra was moving forward, touching millions, he said: “Himachal has chosen its message of compassion over hatred.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:42:34 am
Next Story

Proposed At Police Stations: A separate unit to attend to complaints of crime against women, children

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close