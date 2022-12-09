Congress blames ‘unholy nexus’ between BJP, AAP for loss

Having faced its worst-ever defeat in Gujarat, a shell-shocked Congress blamed what it called an “unholy nexus” between AAP and the BJP for its loss.

While AICC in-charge of the state Raghu Sharma resigned, the general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, vowed to “deeply probe” and “introspect” the reasons behind the debacle.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi’s Vadra’s campaign in Himachal Pradesh for the party’s victory in the state. On the Gujarat outcome, Kharge said that the party will rectify shortcomings, if any. “In democracy, victories and defeats are not permanent. But we cannot leave our principles,” he said.

Venugopal said the “unholy nexus between AAP and the BJP was instrumental in dividing the secular votes to script the saffron victory” in Gujarat. Arguing that the Yatra was moving forward, touching millions, he said: “Himachal has chosen its message of compassion over hatred.”