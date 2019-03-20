Congress, BJP scared of people from the gullies like us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Padha likha aadmi hoon, farzi degree nahi hai mere pass. Poori planning ke saath aaya hoon, poori zimmedaari ke saath bol raha hoon,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday night, adding that the BJP and Congress had mocked him when he promised power and water subsidies.

Advertising

Speaking at a jan sabha in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, he further said: “This election, please do not think that you want to make Modi ji your Prime Minister. Look what all has happened since then… demonetisation, unemployment, sealing. I have fought for Delhi, but they tell me I cannot help you as we are a half state. This time, vote for full statehood, or else the next four years also it would be difficult for me to work for you.”

Talking to over 200 people, who had gathered at Laxmi Nagar’s Ramesh Park, the CM attacked the Congress as well as the BJP, accusing them of “coming from the same family” and “betraying the people of Delhi by not delivering on their promise of full statehood”.

Kejriwal said the PM “does not have time to meet the people”, and that he had left no stone unturned to disrupt the AAP government’s work in the capital. The CM also spoke at length about the fight for opening new schools, colleges and hospitals, and the controversy over installing CCTV cameras.

“In the past 70 years, BJP and Congress have filled their pockets and seven generations of their families will sit at home and eat. But they are scared of people from the gullies like us holding power,” Kejriwal said.

The gathering was also attended by Atishi, AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi, and Laxmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi. When Atishi saw groups of women leaving the gathering, she incorporated it in her address: “I have seen some leaving, why is that? It’s because whenever it gets dark, our women are forced to go back home. The Delhi Police has not been able to curtail crimes against women and children. The Delhi Police is under the PM.”

Atishi also spoke about how the state of Delhi schools had improved, and told the gathering that children from government schools were faring better than private school students.

She also pushed for reserving seats in Delhi University for Delhi students. “There was a time when a student would get first division and ladoos would be distributed. Now even with 80%, there is a pall of gloom in the house. There is a college in DU where the cut off last year was 100%. Most of the students who got admission were from Tamil Nadu. We have nothing against students from other states, but what about Delhi students?” she said. The issue of people from other states getting admissions and jobs in the capital was also raised by the Chief Minister.

Campaign plan

As part of the AAP’s two-phase campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold 70 public meetings, one rally in every LS seat, between March 23

and April 30

* First rally at Shakur basti at 7 pm on March 23. Slogan: “Purna rajya banao, jhadu ka button dabao”

* First phase till April 7; second phase from April 8-30

* Collectively there will be 280 rallies, 3,000 nukkad sabhas

* Delhi divided into 260 zones by the party. Will have padyatras in every zone, during which Kejriwal’s letter on statehood will be distributed as pamphlets

* Party will show Kejriwal’s speech on statehood through projectors across the city