Congress, BJP playing politics on 1984 riots: Dal Khalsa

Appealing the masses not to get carried away by deceitful talks of PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the Badals as they all are chips of the same block, the Dal Khalsa has taken a clear stand to boycott parliamentary elections.

Dal Khalsa leader and spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raking up 1984 riots “to gain electoral benefits out of it”. (File)

The Dal Khalsa Tuesday hit out at Congress and BJP for playing “dirty politics over the deaths during the 1984 carnage”.

Dal Khalsa leader and spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raking up 1984 riots “to gain electoral benefits out of it”. He said they were concerned because Modi “was harping on 1984 issue not out of sympathy or for the sake of justice but to use it for electoral purposes”.

The party leader slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for not committing to punish guilty of 1984 riots, he added: “Congress has been shielding and patronising the masterminds and conspirators of 1984 killings.”

He said that while Congress carries the guilt of 1984, SAD carries the burden of 2015 sacrilege and deaths of two protesters at Behbal Kalan. ENS

