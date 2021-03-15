Congress on Jinnah’s path, corruption its only guarantee: BJP heavyweights in Assam

Senior BJP leaders — Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan — on Monday continued to criticise the Congress in multiple events and election rallies in Assam. The first phase of Assam assembly elections is on March 27.

Shah spoke at a town hall interaction with BJP workers in Guwahati on Monday evening. On Sunday, he addressed two poll rallies in Assam.

Asked Shah, “Here the contest is between the BJP and the Congress-Badruddin Ajmal… On Congress’s lap itself, Badruddin Ajmal is sitting. People of Assam have to decide who will be able to fulfil the dreams of Srimanta Sankardeva …The BJP and AJP alliance? Or Congress and Badruddin Ajmal?”

Shah said during the Congress rule, the Assam Movement went on for years, leading to the killings of hundreds of youths and stalling development in the state. “The party which shot and killed Assam’s youths is today talking about protecting Assam’s identity,” said Shah.

Nadda, who addressed three rallies in Dhakuakhana, Sootea and Barchalla, said the only guarantee the Congress can give is that of corruption. His reference was to the five “guarantees” promised by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi if the party comes to power in the state — a law that nullifies the CAA, five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“We are not against the word Congress. We are against their work. We are against their policies. Against their intentions. What have they done in 60 years? One woman leader of the Congress had come here recently. She gave five guarantees. I don’t know what will happen to those guarantees. But I will give one guarantee — if Congress comes, then it will only do corruption,” Nadda said in Sootea.

Nadda lashed out against the alliance between the Congress and the AIUDF, a party led by Badruddin Ajmal, which enjoys strong support base amongst the state’s Bengali-origin Muslim community. “In 2006, Tarun Gogoi used to say ‘Who is …’ …. And today, what is Congress saying, ‘My brother’, ‘My friend’,” said Nadda. His reference was to an oft-quoted comment by former Assam CM Gogoi, “Who’s Badruddin?”

“Kerala is also going to polls at the same time. There they [the Congress] are fighting against the Communists. In West Bengal too elections are happening, but here they are embracing the CPI(M). And here they are embracing the AIUDF… waah re waah milan, satta bhi doston kya cheez hoti hai, niyat ko bhi paar kar jaati hai,” said Nadda.

At Dhakuakhana too, Nadda continued his tirade against the Congress and said that while the Congress practised only corruption, the BJP did development work. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has united Assam and the Northeast with the rest of the country.

Chouhan, who addressed rallies in Naharkatia, Duliajan and Dibrugarh, claimed that the Congress was advancing on “Jinnah’s path” now.

“What has happened to the Congress? This Congress is not going on Gandhi’s path. Rahul Gandhi is not going on Gandhi’s path. Rahul Gandhi is going on Jinnah’s path. Jinaah’s path will neither be accepted by the people of Assam nor by the people of Hindustan,” Chouhan said at Naharkatia. He alleged that Ajmal and his party were responsible for undocumented migration into Assam.