Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely releases manifesto for East Delhi

Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely Wednesday released a manifesto for east Delhi constituency, saying he will work on basic issues like water shortage, pollution, unemployment and garbage pile up which have been “neglected” by the BJP and AAP.

Addressing a press conference here, Lovely said his fight was against Twitter users, who, he claimed, are not aware of ground issues of the people in the constituency. He said he is reaching out to people in each and every single part of the constituency.

“I am a people’s man. I know problems of this constituency inside out and people know me as well,” he said, adding if elected, he would launch a toll-free number to seek suggestions and know problems of people so that they can be solved.

Lovely’s opponents, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, an ex-cricketer and AAPs Atishi Marlena are quite active on Twitter. He said Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Geeta Colony on Thursday, which he claimed: “is aimed at shattering arrogance of opponents”.

In his manifesto, Lovely promised to work on ensuring that every household in East Delhi gets clean water, employment for youth, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, initiating measures to check pollution, increasing budget for health and education and ‘pucca’ houses for the poor among others.