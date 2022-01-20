Congress approaches EC over raids on Channi’s kin

As the political war of words intensified over raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence and offices of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the Congress on Thursday approached the Election Commission (EC) seeking its intervention.

The Congress said that the “pattern of raids” on the family members of the Punjab CM, and the “unleashing of the maligning game”, with the ED being what it called an “active party”, violated a 2019 direction of the EC, the Model Code of Conduct and several laws.

“This is a brazen misuse of the official machinery and part of a larger pattern of malicious intimidation that is being done to directly influence the outcome in five election-bound states. The Commission must enforce what it commands… It is important that the Commission intervenes and exercises its power under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and address this issue by taking stern actions against ED officials conducting such illegal and malafide raids and the consequent game to malign and defame,” the Congress said in a petition to the EC.

The ED raids were conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab. Cash amounting to more than Rs 10 crore, including around Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi, was seized by the ED during the raids.

In its petition, the Congress recalled that it had approached the EC during the 2019 general elections when raids were conducted on the party’s workers and leaders. The Commission, it said, had then exercised “appropriate and residue powers under Article 324 of the Constitution” and issued an advisory to the Central government.

The Congress said the Commission had, in April 2019, issued a circular saying that “all enforcement actions during the election period, even when conducted ruthlessly with a view to curb that blatant electoral malpractice (of using money power to influence voter behaviour), be absolutely neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory” and that “in case of suspected use of such illicit money for electoral purposes, the Chief Electoral Officer should be kept suitably informed while the Model Code of Conduct is in force.”

“It is unfortunate that despite a specific direction issued by this Commission, the Central government continues to flout it with impunity as if they are baiting this Commission to profess that a premeditated Central government is neither under the jurisdiction of this Commission nor does it need to adhere to any constitutional authority,” the Congress said.

The party also pointed out that “no one from Channi’s family or his relatives or anybody connected to him was named or arrayed as accused in the FIR” that was lodged in March 2018, or in the subsequent chargesheet in connection with the illegal sand-mining case.

Questioning the timing of the raids, the Congress said, “What was the Central BJP government and ED doing for four years is a valid question to be asked by the present Commission. Why have they suddenly woken up after a four-year-long slumber in the middle of the elections? Does this itself not prove malice and malafide?”

It said the raids are also a “blatant and audacious abuse of state machinery by the Government of India, which categorically falls under the offence of ‘undue influence’ as provided in the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

The raids, it said, were also violative of “Part VII of the Model Code of Conduct which expressly states” that “the party in power whether at the Centre or in the State concerned or in the State or States concerned, shall ensure that no cause is given for any complainant that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign”.