Congress announces first list of 53 candidates for Uttarakhand polls

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The first list covered 53 out of a total of 70 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The list included only three women candidates.

According to the list, the party’s state president Ganesh Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar Assembly constituency against state minister Dhan Singh Rawat of the BJP. Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya, both of whom left the BJP last year to join Congress, will contest from Bajpur and Nainital respectively. In 2017, both had won from these seats on BJP tickets.

The Congress had won 11 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections, and nine of the sittings MLAs will contest from the same seats as last time. Rajkumar, who contested on a Congress ticket in 2017 from Purola and won, later joined BJP. The Congress has given its ticket from the seat to Malchand. Following the death of senior party leader Indira Hridyesh, who won from Haldwani seat in 2017, her son Sumit Hridyesh has been given the Congress ticket from the constituency.

The constituency for Congress’s campaign head for Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, who is also considered the face of the party for the election, has not yet been announced. The first list also does not include former state minister Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the Congress on Friday along with his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain. Harak Singh Rawat was recently expelled from the BJP.