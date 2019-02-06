Congress announces 6 poll committees, Rahul Gandhi ropes in all

The central Congress leadership on Tuesday announced a 38-member coordination committee of the Gujarat unit of party, which will be headed by AICC general secretary in charge of the state Rajiv Satav for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A 43-member election campaign committee has also been announced with Siddharth Patel as its chairman and sitting MLA Alpesh Thakor as the convener.

Besides the two committees, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also gave his approval for four more committees — a 27-member election publicity committee headed by former Union minister Tushar Chaudhary and state unit’s IT cell chief Rohan Gupta as its convener; a 22-member election manifesto committee exclusively for Gujarat which will be led by former MP Madhusudan Mistry with spokesperson Manish Doshi as its convener; a 15-member election media coordination committee headed for former state party president Naresh Raval and MP Amiben Yagnik as its convener; and a nine-member election management committee headed by former state party chief Arjun Modhwadia and senior leader Balubhai Patel and retired IPS officer Kuldeep Sharma as its members.

EXPLAINED Attempt to keep its flock together While Congress president Rahul Gandhi has tried to rope in all the leaders — young and old alike — for the Lok Sabha campaign, the appointment of MLA Alpesh Thakor in most of the six panels is seen as an attempt by the party leadership to mollify the young OBC leader who has been voicing his unhappiness. With the party losing one more MLA — Asha Patel of Unjha quit the party last week — the party leadership is keen to keep its flock together.

The 38-member coordination committee has senior leader and AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel as its members, beside state Congress president Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani, former state party presidents Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjunbhai Modhwadia and Siddharth Patel.

AICC spokesperson and party’s Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Alpesh Thakor have also been included in the powerful committee. Other members of the committee include Madhusudan Mistry and Rahul Gandhi’s confidant Dipakbhai Babariya and Dalit leader Shailesh Parmar. It also includes Badruddin Sheikh and Kadir Peerzada from Surat, who is considered close to Ahmed Patel.

Among the tribal leaders finding place in the committee are veteran politician Mohansinh Rathwa, former Union ministers Tushar Chaudhary and Naranbhai Rathwa. Among women members are Rajya Sabha MP Amiben Yagnik, former minister Chandrikaben Chudasma, former MP Prabhaben Taviad and Sonalben Patel.