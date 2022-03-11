Congress, AAP share spoils in Punjab’s Dalit stronghold

The spoils of Doaba were almost evenly split between the Congress and the AAP as results rolled in on Thursday.

Punjab’s smallest region and the state’s Dalit stronghold gave AAP 10 out of its 23 seats, while Congress, which had won giving 15 Doaba seats in 2017 (it added 2 more in bypolls later), managed to win 9 seats. Half of the Congress’s 2022 tally of 18 has come from Doaba. Among the 23, 1 each went to BSP, SAD, BJP and an Independent.

In Doaba, an area that lies between the Beas and the Satluj rivers, there are four districts — Jalandhar (9 seats), Hoshiarpur (7 seats), Kapurthala (4 seats) and Nawanshahr (3 seats).

While AAP would like to point to its tally in the region going from 2 to 10, but region’s Kapurthala is the only district in the entire state from where no AAP candidate has won. Kapurthala has 4 seats.

Also, a BSP MLA has reached the Assembly after a gap of two decades that too from Doaba. Dr Nachhatar Pal won from Nawanshahr on a BSP ticket 25 years after Shingara Ram Sahungra had won from Garhshankar constituency in Hoshiarpur in 1997.

While the Badals have lost, a father-son due will still be in the Assembly this time and both have won from Doaba.

Sitting Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh won from Kapurthala, while his son, Rana Inder Partap Singh, won as an Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi. Rana Gurjit defeated AAP’s Manju Rana by 7,402 votes and Rana Inder Pratap Singh defeated AAP’s Sajjan Singh Cheema by 11,434 votes. Also, the new Assembly will have only one Independent MLA (Rana Gurjit’s son) and that too from Doaba.

The Congress had made a comeback in Doaba in 2017 after a decade by winning 15 of the 23 seats.

This time, it retained four out of the eight reserved constituencies — Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur, Adampur and Phillaur in Jalandhar and Phagwara in Kapurthala. Three other reserved seats — Chaurasi, Jalandhar West and Kartarpur (in Jalandhar) — went to the AAP, while Banga went to the SAD-BSP combine.

The Congress won five out of nine seats in Jalandhar, one out of seven in Hoshiarpur, three out of four in Kapurthala and none in Nawanshahr. In 2017, it had won five in Jalandhar, two each in Kapurthala and Nawanshahr, and six in Hoshiarpur.

In the past, the SAD-BJP alliance had formed the government in Punjab in 2007 and 2012 after winning 16 and 17 out of the 23 seats, respectively, from the region. In 2002, the Congress won 17 out of the 25 seats here.

“The AAP, which was not having much of a ground here till a couple of months before the election has got a lot of support from the common people as well as the Dalits here a few weeks before the elections which made the party leader quite upbeat despite a series of disputes over ticket distribution,” said an AAP leader.

“In urban areas, the allegation about the AAP’s links with radicals did not stop the voters from voting for the party,” said an AAP leader.

In Jalandhar’s urban area, AAP won two out of the four seats (Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar West). In Hoshiarpur, it won the Hoshiarpur, an urban seat.

Both the AAP and the Congress had promised several welfare schemes for the Dalits in the region.

Meanwhile in Jalandhar Cantonment, Olympian and Congress candidate Pargat Singh won for the third time in a row after defeating another Olympian and former cop, DIG Surinder Singh Sodhi, of AAP. Pargat won by a margin of 5,808 votes. Both are former Hockey players.