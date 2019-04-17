Cong-AAP alliance called off over disagreement on tie-up in Haryana, Delhi: Sanjay Singh

After months of bickering over forming an alliance, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Wednesday said the alliance between AAP and Congress was called off following disagreement over tie-up in Haryana and Delhi, PTI reported. “Congress has refused to form an alliance in Haryana and we do not want a tie-up only in Delhi,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Earlier, Congress offered four Delhi seats to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to ensure the rout of the BJP. However, in response to Congress’ offer, AAP leadership asked for three seats in Haryana and one in Chandigarh. Sources had told the Indian Express that Haryana was the main demand as AAP believed it has enough support in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Karnal seats to win with an alliance.

Meanwhile, sources in Congress denied having any knowledge of AAP’s demand and said the party never put forth any such request when the possibility of an alliance was being discussed earlier.

AAP has already declared candidates on all seven Lok Sabha seats.

Nominations for the city begin Tuesday and will end on April 26. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has told the top leadership that she and the Delhi cadre are not in favour of an alliance.

(With inputs from ENS)