Congress a driverless train, steeped in corruption, nepotism: Yogi Adityanath

Terming the Congress a “driverless train” and a “pilotless plane”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said all that party only “spread corruption, nepotism, and fraud” and its rule was marked by “gunda-raj (lawlessness).”

“The leaders of Congress are themselves accusing the party of corruption. Now that the Congress has neither the country nor Haryana to put up for sale, so now the party leaders are selling tickets,” Adityanath said while addressing a rally at Kalka in support of BJP candidate Latika Sharma.

His jibe was an indirect reference to allegations leveled by former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who quit the party after claiming that party was selling tickets for the state polls.

The UP CM also took a swipe at the former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is facing corruption charges in land deals during his tenure. “Everybody knows, Hooda’s land corruption spread from Gurgaon to Panchkula,” the BJP leader said.

He addressed election meetings in Ambala, Sonipat, Jind and Panchkula.

“The condition of the Congress is like that of a driverless train and a pilotless plane as Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post of president after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and now even after four months the party has no president,” he said at one such rally.

The Congress picked Sonia Gandhi as its interim president after Rahul Gandhi refused to take back his resignation.

Talking about the scrapping of special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir, Adityanath said, “When Article 370 was abrogated, Rahul Gandhi said ‘khoon ki nadiyan bahengi’ (There will be bloodbath), lekin ek patakha bhi nahi phoota (but no such thing happened)”.

Claimed that the Congress does not take pride in country’s increasing strength, he said its leaders do not say “Bharat Mata ki Jai” at their event. “They don’t say so and they don’t want to. They don’t care about our country’s pride and they don’t want the country to move towards development,” he said, adding “It is wishful thinking to expect the country’s development from a party that does not have a future of its own”.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the clout of the country and ensuring its security,

he said, “Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who earlier used to threaten to attack India is now pleading that India should not attack them,” he said.

Talking about Manohar Lal Khattar, his Haryana counterpart, the UP CM said that massive investment was taking place in the state these days due to the policies of the BJP government.

“As many as 72,000 youths got government jobs in a transparent manner and without any discrimination by Manohar Lal Khattar government,” he claimed.

Mentioning the Kalpana Chawla, the Karnal-born American astronaut who died in a US space mission, Adityanath said Haryana’s daughter had brought laurels to the state and the country.

He blamed the previous Congress governments in Haryana for the state’s skewed gender ratio, and claimed that it is being set right through Narendra Modi government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. “Dishonesty and corruption are part of the DNA of Congressmen,” he charged, and also alleged that the previous governments in Haryana used to auction jobs.

Mentioning the turnout at the Kumbh mela organised in Uttar Pradesh, he compared it with the Commonwealth Games held at far greater expense in Delhi when the Congress was in power at the Centre.

(With inputs from PTI)