Cong let water flow into Pak to keep its vote bank in India happy: Modi

Addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur, Modi attacked Congress for “favouring Pakistan” while sharing water apparently to keep their “vote bank in India happy.”

Haven't let you down in last five years: PM Modi tells Himachal voters
Addressing another rally in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said “Himachal has taken care of me like a son. In the past five years, I did nothing to let you down.” (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday counted the three “major sins” of the Congress – the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, “which was a scary genocide and the biggest blot”, the “historic blunder” of allowing Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, to go to Pakistan during partition, letting “our rightful share of water” to flow into Pakistan.

“For 70 years, the Congress failed to stop the flow of water into Pakistan. They were aware Punjab, Haryana and Jammu needed the water. But if they stop the water flow to Pakistan and if their vote bank in India gets upset, then what will happen to the Congress. Is Congress’s votebank more valuable than Punjab and my farmers?” Modi said.

Addressing another rally in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said “Himachal has taken care of me like a son. In the past five years, I did nothing to let you down.” Mentioning the cross-border surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot air strike , he said “The Congress says there should be talks with the separatists. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act must be scrapped. A party with such a mindset should be removed forever from Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

