Congress learns from Telangana debacle, to fight LS polls alone in Andhra

After its pre-poll alliance with Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana failed to get the desired results, the Congress Wednesday decided to contest elections to both state Assembly and Lok Sabha on its own in Andhra Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

The party will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats alone, said AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

“The TDP allied with us only at the national level, so we will have no truck (with it) in the state,” Chandy said.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PCC office-bearers in Amaravati, Chandy said they would meet again on January 31 to discuss the poll preparations.

The state Congress decided to undertake a bus yatra in all 13 districts in February, he added.

Chandy welcomed the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary, in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

“An intelligent and daring leader like Priyanka is essential in national politics. The country also wishes that Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister,” the former Chief Minister remarked.

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said they left the decision of electoral alliances to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However, he added that the Congress would fight the elections in Andhra Pradesh on its own.