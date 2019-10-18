Congress suspends 15 Mumbai office-bearers

Four days before polling, the Congress on Thursday announced the suspension of 15 party office-bearers in Mumbai.

According to a statement issued by the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, the action was initiated as these office-bearers were found to be “indulging in anti-party activities during the ongoing election campaign”.

The statement further said that the action to suspend them till further notice was taken on the basis of instructions from All India Congress Committee’s general secretary Avinash Pande, who is in charge of the election war room in Maharashtra.

Haji Ibrahim Shaikh, party’s minority cell chief in Mumbai, Sanjeev Bagadi, general secretary, Mumbai Congress, and Pushpa Ahirwar, vice president, Mahila Congress, and Dheeraj Singh, district president, Mumbai North Central Youth Congress, were among those suspended. Others included Rajesh Reedlan, Vaishali Gala, Vishnu Ohal, Mehmood Deshmukh, Amit Bhilwara, Arjun Singh, Pappu Thakur, Kiran Achrekar, Azad Khan, Fahim Shaikh and Ganpat Gaokar.

Incidentally, all of them had opposed the candidature of former minister Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan from Bandra (East) Assembly seat, labelling him as an “outsider”. After the Congress announced Zeeshan’s candidature, all of them had publicly protested against the decision.

Ironically, the Congress hasn’t so far initiated action against a party corporator whose son Javed has rebelled against the party nominee in Kalina.