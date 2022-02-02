Cong now fields another relative of Vikas Dubey’s nephew, says his mother-in-law’s name dropped from voters list

The Congress’ plan to field slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s associate Amar Dubey’s mother-in-law from Kalyanpur seat in Kanpur hit a hurdle after the party on Tuesday alleged that her name was “dropped” from the voters’ list.

The party has now nominated Gayatri Tiwari’s other daughter Neha from the seat.

“The tyrannical government that tortured Khushi Dubey fell to such an extent that as soon as Khushi’s mother Gayatri Tiwari was given a ticket, her name disappeared from the voters list, even though she was a voter for years. Now Khushi’s sister Neha Tiwari will contest in her place. BJP will not be able to stop women power,” the Congress tweeted.

Amar Dubey was killed in a police shootout on July 8, 2020, almost a week after eight policemen were gunned down in an ambush in Kanpur’s Bikru village when they were on their way to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Gayatri’s daughter Khushi and Amar had been married days before the Bikru ambush. She was arrested soon after and has been in jail since then. Amar’s mother-in-law Gayatri Devi had recently met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She has been making pleas for Khushi’s release, saying that she had married Amar only three days before the ambush and therefore had no links with the criminal activities of her husband and Vikas Dubey.

Neha submitted her nomination papers as it was the last date for filing nominations for the assembly constituency.

The Congress, meanwhile, announced candidates for Shahabad, Tindwari and Pilibhit.