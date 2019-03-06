Cong & NCP seat-sharing: The case of one seat and a long standing political rivalry

NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra have hit a block over the Ahmednagar seat, where the son of Congress’ Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, has entered the election fray.

While the NCP has been contesting the seat over the past two decades and commands a bigger presence in the Assembly belts in the segment, Vikhe-Patil has been pushing the Congress leadership to claim the seat for his son, Sujay. The NCP has so far shown unwillingness to give up the seat, though there have been some feelers that it might eventually do so.

If senior leaders from both parties are to be believed, a long-standing political rivalry between the Pawar and the Vikhe-Patil families is at the heart of the discord. Pawar and Sujay’s grandfather Ekanthrao alias Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil remained sworn political rivals till the latter’s demise in 2016. Balasaheb, an eight-time MP and a former Union minister, controlled the state’s oldest cooperative sugar factory in Ahmednagar’s Loni. He was a staunch supporter of late Congress CM Shankarrao Chavan, whose politics centred around curbing the clout of Vasantdada Patil and Pawar among prosperous sugar cooperatives that hold the key to political power in the state. Balasaheb and Pawar were never averse to firing salvos against each other publicly.

In Ahmednagar, where Balasaheb was the tallest political leader, Pawar, whilst in the Congress and even later, promoted camps and sugar barons who were opposed to him, including Bhausaheb Thorat, Govindrao Adik, Shankarrao Kolhe, Yeshwantrao Gadakh and Appasaheb Rajale, among others. To counter Pawar, Balasaheb bridged ties with Pawar’s political rivals, including Shankarrao Chavan, A R Antulay, Vilasrao Deshmukh and Gopinath Munde, among others.

In 1991, this political rivalry translated into a full-blown legal battle, when Balasaheb, who had contested the Ahmednagar seat as a Congress rebel, accused Pawar, then Maharashtra CM, of corrupt electoral practices to make Congress candidate Yeshwantrao Gadakh win. The battle reached the Supreme Court, which eventually cleared Pawar of the charges in 1993.

In 1998, Balasaheb switched over to the Shiv Sena and won the seat. He was made a minister of state (finance) in the Atal Bihar Vajypayee government, and was later elevated to a Cabinet minister’s post. He rejoined the Congress in 2004, the year the Congress-led UPA government won the Lok Sabha elections. The rivalry between the two families spilled over to the next generation, when Pawar’s nephew Ajit, then state energy minister, initiated legal action against a Vikhe-Patil controlled rural electricity cooperative, which had owed the state government a huge amount in electricity bill arrears. At that time, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was also a Cabinet minister.

But with Sujay, a neurosurgeon by profession, hinting that he did not mind defecting to another party if the Congress did not give him a ticket, Vikhe-Patil’s political aspirations with the Congress are also on the line. “Sujay has already begun work in the constituency. He has made it clear that he will contest regardless of whether he is nominated by the Congress-NCP alliance,” said a Congress leader.

Expectedly, Vikhe-Patil has been reaching out to both the Congress and NCP leaderships to consider Sujay’s claim. In an emotional appeal, he had recently even requested Sharad Pawar to consider Sujay as his own grandson. On March 1, Pawar, while interacted with mediapersons in Solapur, was quoted as saying that the NCP had agreed to vacate the seat for the Congress. But within hours, NCP state president Jayant Patil clarified that he had been misquoted. Later, Ajit Pawar announced that “there was no question of the NCP relinquishing the Ahmednagar seat to the Congress”.

Vikhe-Patils have argued that the NCP has lost two elections on a trot in the constituency, and that they are confident that Sujay, if nominated, can win the seat. BJP’s Dilip Gandhi at present represents the seat. Incidentally, the Congress does not control even one of the six Assembly segments in the belt. The NCP control two of them, the BJP three and Shiv Sena one.

There is opposition to Sujay’s candidature from within the Congress camp too. Congress Working Committee member and former state minister Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat, a local rival, is opposed to it, said sources. The NCP had recently inducted Thorat’s supporter and ticket aspirant, Anuradha Nagawade. The Vikhe-Patils, on the other hand, are banking on exploiting the simmering tension between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Ahmednagar, and also internal strife within the BJP ranks. Supporters of BJP’s Rahuri MLA, Shivajirao Kardile, are unlikely to work whole-heartedly for Gandhi, who the BJP is expected to renominate.

Some NCP leaders hold the opinion that “if Sujay was drafted as an NCP candidate, the Pawars would have won the negotiation race”. But sources said that the NCP might eventually agree to trade this seat with the Congress for another favourable seat. But the party is looking to drive a hard bargain. Last month, Pawar’s grandson Rohit had visited Vikhe-Patil’s cooperative unit and held discussions with Sujay.