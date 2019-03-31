Cong-NCP campaign in Maharashtra will highlight contrast between truth and lies: Sachin Sawant

Congress is struggling to pick candidates and allot party tickets. When will it get its act together?

We have resolved almost all the issues. The issue with Sangli and Aurangabad seats has also been resolved. The Pune seat will be announced anytime now.

Why did Congress struggle so much?

We either had too many claimants for a single seat or we were looking for strong candidates. In short, it is always better to be sure than remain doubtful regarding candidate nominations as the final aim is to ensure that the candidate emerges victorious.

Was Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil present during the Congress meeting on Saturday?

Yes, he was very much present. He is not leaving the party.

Will he campaign for the Congress-NCP alliance candidate? He had earlier said he won’t.

I think this question will be better answered by Vikhe-Patil.

How many rallies will your star campaigners Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi hold?

The schedule has not been decided so far. It will be out by next week. I have heard the party chief will be addressing at least five rallies in Maharashtra.

How come Ameeta Chavan is also a star campaigner?

Our state party chief Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Nanded, will be touring and campaigning in other constituencies. Therefore, Ameeta Chavan will be holding the fort in Nanded.

Your top leaders, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, are apparently not on talking terms. Is the Congress in the state divided?

There is no truth in such speculations. The party here is very much in order. We are a democratic party where everyone can express themselves.

What are the issues that you will focus on during your campaigns?

We have plenty of issues to pitch against the BJP-Shiv Sena, on which the government has come to a cropper. Key issues will be unemployment, agrarian crisis, faulty loan waiver, rising inflation, corruption and communal disharmony.

What kind of campaigning is the Congress-NCP relying on?

Ours will be an aggressive campaign that will expose the BJP-Sena government. We will highlight the contrast between truth and lies. The Congress-led front stands for truth while the BJP-led alliance stands for lies. Truth includes social justice and transformation, lies include spreading hatred, causing communal disharmony and pitting one community against another.