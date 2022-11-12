Cong unveils manifesto for Gujarat polls, vows to rename Narendra Modi stadium at Motera

Unveiling the manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress party Saturday said it would not only apply brakes on rampant privatisation of healthcare and education sectors in the state, but will also restore the original name of Narendra Modi stadium at Motera and intervene in the changes being made to Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accompanied by Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, and other leaders from the state unveiled the manifesto titled ‘Jan Ghoshna Patra 2022-27’.

“In the first cabinet meeting of the new Congress government in Gujarat we will table this manifesto and pass it as a government document.” The Congress said it has consulted 65 lakh people before preparing the manifesto.

The Gujarat Assembly election for 182 constituencies is slated to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The Congress said it would also restore the name of Narendra Modi stadium at Motera as Sardar Patel stadium. Dipak Babariya, chairman of the manifesto committee, who announced the contents of the manifesto said, “The name of Sardar Patel stadium was changed…. We want to assure the people of Gujarat that in the very first cabinet meeting, we will restore the name of the stadium to Sardar Patel stadium.” The stadium originally built in 1983 was renamed in 2021 after refurbishing the facility to accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators.

“The attempts to meddle with Sabarmati Ashram will be dealt with in such a way that Gujarat’s culture is not forgotten,” Babariya added.



The manifesto, which revolves around the promises by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also promises to provide “justice” to the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy in October. The party has promised to review the deaths that happened during the Patidar agitation in 2015, the scam involving Dhaman ventilators, paucity of medicines and black marketing of oxygen cylinders during Covid and paper leaks in government recruitment examinations.

The party said it would bring in a strict law to prohibit the “purchase-sale” of MLAs in the state and initiate a probe against such MLAs. It has also promised to create a State Narcotics Control Cell to fight the increasing menace of drugs in Gujarat.