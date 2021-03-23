Cong manifesto focuses on 8 areas; follows BC Roy’s vision, says Adhir

The West Bengal Congress on Monday released its Assembly election manifesto, making eight distinct promises to ensure the state’s long-term development.

The manifesto, titled “Banglar Disha [Direction for Bengal]”, was released by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. It contains promises on matters such as law and order, health, education, and arts and culture. The four-page document also focuses on women’s safety, social security, industrial development and employment generation. The manifesto also promised to take steps for farmers’ development, including at least a 20 per cent subsidy on electricity for irrigation.

Chowdhury said the manifesto was created in line with the vision of Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second chief minister of West Bengal. “Our manifesto has distinct promises on law and order, health, education as well as in arts and culture. We appeal to the people to vote for the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, which is the only alternative to the ruling TMC and the BJP. Both the parties have failed to deliver promises to voters,” said Chowdhury.

Admitting that several Congress activists objected to the choice of candidates, Chowdhury said the party had to put up with “little hassle” compared to the TMC and the BJP. “The protests show that many people are interested in representing the Congress, which is nothing but a very healthy sign. Seats in our quota are limited, and that is the reason [we could not please all]…,” he added.

With PTI inputs