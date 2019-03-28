Pune: Cong in fix as miffed Patils stir politics in Sangli, Raju Shetti says won’t contest on seat

A possible rebellion by former chief minister Vasantdada Patil’s family in Sangli over the Congress’s decision offer the Lok Sabha seat to ally Swabhimani Paksha, might upset the opposition alliance in western Maharashtra.

Advertising

Pratik Patil, a former Union minister and grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, recently quit the Congress allegedly to protest against its decision to not contest on the Sangli Lok Sabha seat – the constituency has been a traditional Congress stronghold and always returned the party to Parliament, except in 2014 when BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil defeated Pratik. Click here for more election news

Pratik was elected to the Lok Sabha from the seat in a 2005 bypoll after the death of his father Prakashbapu — who represented Sangli in the Lok Sabha for five terms. Pratik was the Union minister of state for coal in the Congress-led UPA government.

On Sunday, following a meeting with its supporters, the Patil family also announced its decision to field Pratik’s brother, Vishal, as an Independent candidate in the elections to retain their hold over the seat.

Earlier, Congress leaders in Sangli had urged the party’s leadership not to leave the seat for other parties as a part of its seat-sharing arrangement. However, as a part of the Congress-NCP’s seat-sharing arrangement with the Raju Shetti-led party, the Sangli seat was offered to the Swabhimani Paksha.

Interestingly, in a press conference on Tuesday, Raju Shetti declared that his party was “not interested” to contest on the Sangli seat by disturbing the politically influential Patil family. “We had urged for other seats – Wardha and Buldhana – before Sangli. The Congress leaders offered us Sangli seat. We don’t want such controversial seat and don’t want to hurt the family of Vasantdada Patil,” Shetti said. He also warned the Congress to immediately clarify its stand and allot other seat to the Swabhimani Paksha.

According to sources, after Shetti publicly announced his displeasure over being offered the seat, the Congress has now rushed to mend the situation. The party has reportedly directed former state minister Satej Patil from Kolhapur to intervene and end the deadlock.

“There have been meetings with Shetti, as well as Vishal Patil. The party leadership is being informed on the current situation, so it would be up to the party to take a decision on it,” a local Congress leader without wishing to be named, said.

On Wednesday, 21 Congress corporators from Sangli, alongwith a few local party leaders, reportedly also met state Congress chief Ashok Chavan in Nanded and urged him to allow Vishal Patil to contest on Sangli seat on party ticket. The Paksha’s reluctance to contest on the Sangli seat is being seen as the party’s attempt to avoid possible repercussions of hurting the political family that has considerable influence in Hatkanangale, the seat on which Raju Shetti will contest.

“Shetti is contesting on the seat to get re-elected to the Lok Sabha, but faces a tough challenge from young Shiv Sena candidate Dhairyasheel Mane, son of former MP and senior NCP leader Nivedita Mane. Thus, he cannot take chances by hurting the Patil family, which has influence in the district and over the local Congress,” the leader said.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil had snatched the seat for the first time from the Congress (defeating Pratik). The saffron party has once again fielded Sanjaykaka on Sangli seat.