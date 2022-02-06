Cong ex-MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura joins AAP

The Congress suffered a major setback on Saturday when former MLA and senior Congress leader Jasbir Singh ‘Jassi’ Khangura, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Khangura renounced his British citizenship and returned home from the UK and became active in Punjab politics. He won the Qila Raipur seat of Punjab in 2007 by a margin of 10,876 votes. The seat was previously dominated by Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal and was the only seat in Punjab which the Congress had never won.

In 2012, Jassi contested from Dakha as the Qila Raipur seat was abolished. Jassi lost the poll, but he got a record 55,820 votes and no Congress candidate has been able to reach that figure in the next two subsequent elections.

After joining the Aam Aadmi Party, Khangura said that the people of Punjab were fed up with the Congress. “The Congress has now become a party of opportunists and power-hungry people. The poor and common people of Punjab are paying the price for the Congress leaders’ fight for the power,” he said.