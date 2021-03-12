Cong denounces Mamata ‘attack’, distances itself from Adhir remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted at SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo: Twitter @abhishekaitc via PTI)

Amid a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the incident in Nandigram on Wednesday in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered injuries, Congress today officially denounced the incident. The party also distanced itself from senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s claim that Banerjee was indulging in “siyasi pakhand” (political hypocrisy).

There were no comments by Congress president Sonia Gandhi or former president Rahul Gandhi.

“As a woman, I completely denounce what has happened. I also feel there is no space for violence in public life,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said at an AICC briefing.

Asked about Chowdhury’s remarks, she said, “If our PCC president has said something else, it could be his personal opinion or probably he has some more evidence.”