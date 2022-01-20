Cong defends its CM: Will help party emerge victorious in state polls

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge came out in support of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday over the ED raids against his relatives and said this “vendetta” will help the party emerge victorious in the February 20 state Assembly polls.

“ED raids on the relatives of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi show how unnerved the BJP is about a performing and popular Dalit CM,” he wrote on Twitter.

“People of Punjab are waiting to teach BJP and their B-teams a befitting lesson. Such vendetta will only lead to a landslide victory for Congress in Punjab,” Kharge said.

Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said ED raids had become the BJP’s favourite weapon as it had things to hide. “Conducting an ED raid is BJP’s favourite weapon because they themselves have things to hide. Not everyone is like you. We have #NoFear. #BJPFakeRaid,” he had said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the saffron party of using probe agencies under its control to target political opponents during polls. The Congress leader sought to know why raids are conducted by central agencies only in states where non-BJP parties are in power.

Asked about ED raids at the premises of Channi’s nephew, Baghel said, “Wherever elections are held, people in the opposition are raided. This is being done to intimidate and threaten (opposition parties). Why (Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath’s relatives were not raided in Uttar Pradesh? Why were relatives of Uttarakhand or Goa CMs not raided? Why does it happen only in those states where their (BJP) opponents are in power?”

Baghel alleged the BJP activates central agencies against opponents whenever state elections are held.

“It (Punjab’s raids) clearly indicates where there are elections, central agencies are being involved (to target political opponents). Like, it is said about Pakistan that not 11 but 13 players play in its cricket team (on field). The 13 includes two umpires. The situation is the same here as the BJP contests the elections, the central agencies join it in the fight.. Like umpires, CBI, ED, IB all get involved in it,” he added.

