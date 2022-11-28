scorecardresearch
Cong has declared itself defeated in Gujarat: Ravi Shankar Prasad

He also attacked the Congress for supporting Medha Patkar, who had stalled the construction of the Narmada Dam.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the absence of Rahul Gandhi from the election campaign in Gujarat saying the “Congress has declared itself defeated” in the state.

“In 2017, he was in Gujarat all the time and visiting temples. But this time, why has he shown so much apathy for Gujarat? It is because the Congress knows that it cannot win in Gujarat,” Prasad, who arrived in Vadodara as part of the campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls, said.

“As a lawyer, I got lots of opportunities to argue important cases—I am the lawyer of Lord Ram and also Narmada Dam in the Jabalpur High Court and even SC. I have also exposed the fodder scam, for which Lalu Yadav is languishing in prison now. Medha Patkar and company tried hard to ensure that Gujarat does not get water.

Manmohan Singh’s government was standing in their support. Not just Sardar Sarovar but also Indira Sagar dam in Madhya Pradesh—they wanted to oppose the entire project… Today, thanks to Modiji, the water has reached Saurashtra and Kutch,” he said.

He also attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge “cannot be compared to a world leader like Modi”, he said.

Sachin Pilot is a ‘kaddawar’: No let-up in Rajasthan Congress strife

