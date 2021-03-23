Cong created divisions, BJP united Assam via development: Shah

Shah said the BJP has made Assam “andolan (agitation)- free and aatankwaad (insurgent)-free”. (Courtesy: Assam BJP)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that the Congress had created divisions between Assamese and Bengalis, plain and hill dwellers, and Upper and Lower Assam, while the BJP had “united Assam through development”.

Speaking at a rally at Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district, Shah said, “Congress follows the policy of divide and rule, while the BJP’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ has brought development for the smaller tribes and communities.”

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot for the development of Assam, while senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made the state “andolan (agitaition)- free and aatankwaad (insurgent)-free”.

“On the other hand, Congress partnered with (AIUDF chief Badruddin) Ajmal. Can a government which has Ajmal expel infiltrators?” he asked.

Shah later addressed rallies at Udalguri and Majuli, which is Sonowal’s constituency.

At Jonai, which is a stronghold of the Mising community, Shah said the BJP was committed to the development of the tribe. “With us in power, the Mising tribe does not need to worry – we are going to institute a board especially for the tribe’s development,” he said.

At Majuli island, Shah spoke of the development the party has brought to the district, citing the new Rs 700-crore Jorhat-Majuli bridge recently inaugurated by Modi. “Before, Majuli was only accessible by ferry…”