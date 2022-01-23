Cong candidate barred from staying in Aligarh

The Congress’ candidate from Aligarh, Salman Imtiyaz, has been barred from staying in the district for the next six months. The police pasted an externment order against Imtiyaz, a resident of Aligarh, on Friday, a day after he filed his nomination papers for the coming state assembly polls.

The order has been issued under the UP Control Of Goondas Act, 1970, and authorities said it was based on police action against Salman in five cases all of which are related to his role in the anti-CAA/NRC protests in 2019. Charges against Salman include promoting enmity between two groups under Section 153-A of the IPC.

Imtiyaz, who is contesting an election for the first time, has alleged the local administration and the police are trying to force him to withdraw his candidature. “I am giving a tight fight in the election. A conspiracy is there to harass me,” he said.

Imtiyaz said he will be moving the commissioner’s court to seek a stay on the ban. “I will not run away from Aligarh…”

The order banning Imtiyaz’s stay in Aligarh was issued on January 13. “Police pasted the order a week after the court passed it… Had they informed me earlier, I would have never filed my nomination,” he said.

Police denied that the order was withheld deliberately.