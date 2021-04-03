Cong, BPF ask EC to cancel Tamulpur poll

Congress and the BPF on Friday jointly approached the Election Commission, demanding that the election for the seat be cancelled.

Days after a Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate for the Tamulpur constituency joined the BJP in Assam, the Congress and the BPF on Friday jointly approached the Election Commission, demanding that the election for the seat be cancelled.

BPF’s nominee Rangja Khungur Basumatary had joined the BJP earlier this week.

“We have brought to the notice of the EC the induced defection through illegal means of the candidate of the Bodoland People’s Front in Assembly constituency number 58 in Assam. We told the commission that it has enough powers in the constitution and under the statutory law to ensure that such inducements that vitiate the electoral process and put a question mark on the purity of the electoral system and which go to weaken democracy are nipped in the bud,” senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar, who led the delegation, said after the meeting.

In a memorandum, the BPF asked the EC to immediately cancel the election to the Assembly Constituency of Tamulpur and issue a fresh notification. It also asked the EC to immediately issue directions to register an FIR against senior functionaries of the BJP including BJP president J P Nadda, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress and BPF also claimed that the BJP has hoarded “huge quantities of cash” to disturb the elections in Assam and demanded the EC depute a special team to investigate and locate the cash.

They asked the EC to issue necessary directions to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate to “investigate the sources of the illicit money being used by the BJP…”