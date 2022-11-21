scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Congress alleges PM Modi used a child for Gujarat poll campaign, asks EC, NCPCR to take note

The charge came after the prime minister shared a video of a girl seated with him who spoke in Gujrati about the BJP's governance under Modi.

In the video, a girl seated with PM Narendra Modi spoke in Gujrati about the BJP's governance under him. (Screengrab/ Twitter/ @BJP4India)

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using a child for the poll campaign in Gujarat as it asked the Election Commission and NCPCR to take note.

The charge came after the prime minister shared a video of a girl seated with him who spoke in Gujrati about the BJP’s governance under Modi. The video was shared by many BJP leaders and some union ministers too.

“A small child is being used by the prime minister for election campaign. This is a clear violation of the law. Where is the Election Commission? Where is the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR)?” asked AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Twitter.

“This is blatant, but EC and NCPCR will do nothing,” Ramesh also said in response to another Congress leader’s charge in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson and social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate also shared the video and alleged that this was a clear violation of the law.

“This is how children are used in politics — PM Modi is using a small girl for election campaign. Is NCPCR’s Priyank Kanoongo in Kumbhakaran’s sleep? Will not write to the Election Commission now? Election Commission should automatically take note of it,” she said in a tweet.

The Gujarat assembly elections are being held from December 1 and 5 in two phases, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP which has been ruling the state for the last 27 years. The assembly election results will be out on December 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

The BJP had earlier accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of using children for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and had complained to the NCPCR.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:24:50 pm
Next Story

SPPU Senate elections: Counting of votes for graduate constituency seats today

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement