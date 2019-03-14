‘Confusion’ prevails among NCP rank and file on Parth Pawar’s Maval candidature

A statement by NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sown doubt among party workers on whether his nephew Parth Pawar’s name will be announced as the candidate for Maval constituency. Pawar, in a video chat with party workers, said not just Parth, any NCP candidate could be fielded from Maval. However, the Pimpri-Chinchwad’s NCP unit denied that there was any uncertainty regarding Parth’s

candidature.

Parth, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time if his name is announced, visited Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday. Parth said, “I will do what the party asks me to do. Wait for two to three days, things will become clear and I will speak after that.”

Sanjog Waghere, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP unit, said Pawar’s statement had been “twisted” by television channels and this was leading to confusion among the NCP rank and file.

“We are certain Parth Pawar will be the NCP candidate from Maval,” said Waghere. Click for more election news

“Pawar saheb said the NCP state chief Jayant Patil will declare the names of the candidates in two to three days, including the candidate for Maval. He did not refer to Parth’s candidature during the video conference,” added Waghere.

Waghere also said he rang Parth in the morning after he got to know that the party chief will be holding a video conferencing chat. “Parth joined at Wakad for the video conference. He was with us for nearly an hour and sought information about the party network and other current activities,” he added.

During his visit, neither did Parth interact with NCP workers nor did he speak to waiting mediapersons. Leaders of the NCP said they were like any other resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad waiting for Parth to address his first rally.

“We are waiting for Parth to declare when he will be addressing his first rally. There is a lot of enthusiasm about Parth among residents. People want to know the mind of the third generation of the Pawar family. Our party is yet to decide the schedule for his rally,” said an NCP leader.

There are rumours that the Shiv Sena was thinking of fielding a “strong” candidate in the event of Parth being fielded by the NCP. However, Sena MP Shrirang Barne denied there was any such move. “My party has given me the green signal. And I have been campaigning for months now. I have toured the constituency three to four times,” he said.