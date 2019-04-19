Complaint against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur for remark on Hemant Karkare

A complaint was filed on Friday with the Election Commission in Madhya Pradesh against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, for her comments on former Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare. Thakur had said that Karkare was killed because she had cursed him.

“Complaint received against BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, for her comments on 26/11 martyr (former Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare). Cognizance taken. The matter is under enquiry,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

Karkare had died fighting terrorists during 26/11 Mumbai attack. He was leading the probe into the Malegaon attack case.

“I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him — You will be ruined,” Sadhvi Thakur said in a video released by the news agency.

She added that Karkare had asked her if he should go to God to get proof of her conviction in the terror case. Responding to him, Thakur said that if he feels, he should go. After that the former ATS officer was killed, she claimed.

Karkare, along with senior police officials Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, were killed outside Cama Hospital in south Mumbai after Ajmal Kasab and his partner Abu Ismail opened fire at their police van during the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Meanwhile, the IPS Association today condemned the remarks made by Pragya. “Ashok Chakra awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected,” the association tweeted.

Ashok Chakra awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected. — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) April 19, 2019

Thakur, who is facing trial for her alleged role in the blast that left six dead and 101 injured, is currently out on bail. She has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and abetting a terror act and also faces charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy.

The BJP has fielded Pragya from Bhopal against Congress’ Digvijay Singh.