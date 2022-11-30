scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Complaint over Amit Shah’s ‘2002 lesson’ remark ‘under process’ in poll panel

The official said the poll panel has sought a report from the Chief Electoral Officer in Gujarat, where Shah had made the remark while campaigning on November 25.

Amit Shah had made a passing reference to the 2002 riots in an election speech in Deesa in Banaskantha district on November 22. (File)

Three days after a retired IAS officer complained to the EC seeking action against Home Minister Amit Shah for saying the BJP had taught a lesson to rioters in 2002, an EC official Tuesday said the matter is “under process”.

When contacted, additional chief electoral officer of Gujarat, Kuldeep Arya, however, told The Indian Express the report was sent to the EC “two days back”.

“We had sought a report from the District Election Officer of Kheda regarding a speech carrying a reference of ‘lesson being taught in 2002’. The report, which includes a video clip, does not have anything objectionable,” Arya said.

Arya further said: “He (Shah) is directly not inciting anyone. He is saying rioters were at large and we have taught a lesson and after that no rioting has taken place in Gujarat. So no particular community has been targeted. We have sent the report two days back to ECI,” Arya said.

In his letter to the EC on November 26, a retired bureaucrat, E A S Sarma, said Shah had allegedly violated the poll code restrictions on seeking votes on communal basis. Sarma cited news reports which quoted Shah as saying a section of society had been “taught a lesson in 2002”.

“The statement, if found to be true, violates the MCC in force, especially with reference to the following clause, ‘There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes’,” he added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 03:58:37 am
Day after Kharge’s ‘Raavan’ jibe at PM, a BJP-Cong slugfest

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
