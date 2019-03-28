Complaint from Surat against PM Modi biopic

The Gujarat Jan Chetna Party has filed a complaint from Surat alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) against the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is scheduled to be released on April 5.

Advertising

“This complaint against PM Modi’s biopic is addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and is signed by Divesh Chavda of Gujarat Jan Chetna Party from Surat. The complaint is dated March 24 and we received in on Tuesday evening,” S Murali Krishna, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat, told The Indian Express. The complainant alleges that the film based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and starring actor Vivek Oberoi violates the MCC.

“We have forwarded the complaint to CEC in New Delhi,” he added. The EC has so far received and solved about 38 complaints on MCC violations in Gujarat.