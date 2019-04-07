Complaint filed against Urmila Matondkar, Rahul Gandhi for anti-Hindu remark

A complaint has been filed against actor and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar for anti-Hindu remarks. The complaint, filed by a Mumbai BJP worker, also sought action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly instructing Matondkar to make the remark.

Matondkar is the Congress’ candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP worker, Suresh Nakhua, told PTI he lodged the complaint after watching Matondkar’s interview on a news channel in which she said “Hinduism is the most violent religion in the world”.

According to PTI, Nakhua filed the complaint with Powai police Mumbai’s station, claiming that the remarks made by the actor hurt the Hindu community’s sentiments.

Calling it “false, mischievous, deceitful and frivolous”, Nakhua claimed that the remarks were made with an intention to cause disharmony among the people and malign the country at the international level.

Taking to Twitter, Nakhua said, “Cong Candidate from Mumbai, Urmila Matondkar says: The religion which has been known for its tolerance has become the most violent!! This is abuse of Hindus!!!”

The BJP worker also alleged that Matondkar made these “malicious, mischievous and calumnious comments on the instructions and orders of Congress president Rahul Gandhi”.

The complainant sought action against the duo and the journalist under Sections 295A, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The sections respectively pertain to committing “deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings”, making “statement causing public mischief” and “acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention”.

“We have received the application. After seeking a legal opinion, we will take further action,” a Powai police station official told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)