Complaint filed against PM Modi for ‘holding road show’ near polling booth

The Election Commission in Gujarat has received a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly holding a road show while going to cast his vote in Ahmedabad in the second phase of the Assembly elections on Monday.

In a complaint submitted by Yogesh Ravani, chairman of the state Congress unit’s legal cell, stated that Modi, carrying a BJP flag and wearing a saffron scarf, alighted 500-600 m away from the polling booth at Ranip and walked with people who gathered around him.

“PM Modi could have stepped out right at the gate of the polling booth. But he stepped out earlier and walked and interacted with a few people on the way,” Ravani told The Indian Express. He alleged that the act amounted to campaigning for the BJP and influencing voters on the polling day.

The Congress has sought appropriate action against the prime minister. “The Election Commission has assured us that they will look into the issue,” said Ravani, who met Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi and submitted the complaint.

The complaint also stated that the footage of Modi arriving to vote was being telecast by local and national television channels and this also could influence the voters.

The complaint against Modi was among the four submitted by the Congress. The Opposition party has also sought police protection for its candidate from the Kalol Assembly seat, Prabhatsinh Chauhan, who was attacked by a mob of 400 people in Chhota Udepur. It has also sought action against the assailants.

A third complaint was filed over Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s posters and banners that continue to be displayed in the Ghatlodia constituency on the polling day.

The Congress also lodged a complaint against the Samajwadi Party candidate in Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, who allegedly entered a polling booth at a school and created ruckus.