Complains to Poll Panel SP: Tone of threat in CM, BJP leaders’ poll speech

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has written to the Election Commission, complaining that the ruling BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have been using “undignified” language with a tone of threat against the party candidates in their election campaign.

Seeking intervention, the SP said that the Election Commission must restrain the BJP leaders and the chief minister to ensure “independent, free and fearless” election in the state.

“We want to bring to your notice that…the kind of language being used by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not come under the category of either “dignified, restrained or gentle,” the SP wrote.

The party also listed some of the recent speeches of Adityanath, which he gave in Agra, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana in its letter. It cited the CM’s Agra speech in which he purportedly said “10 March ke baad bulldozer chalega (Bulldozers will start moving after March 10)”.

March 10 is the date for the counting of votes.

It complained that Adityanath has been consistently using words like “goonda, mawaali and mafia” for the Samajwadi Party leadership.

It said that on February 1, the chief minister while addressing a poll rally in Meerut that “laltopi matlab dangai, history sheeter (Red caps mean rioters, history sheeters)” – the SP cadres wear red caps.

He has been saying “jo garmi dikha rahe hain, sab shant ho jayegi”, “garmi kaise shant hogi, main janta hun”, the party said, adding that use of words is “undemocratic” and “threatening”. “In no circumstances, such undignified language against the Opposition could be justified and such language is not expected for someone sitting on the responsible post of chief minister,” the SP wrote to the poll panel.