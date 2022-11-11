‘Coming together of Modi, Nadda, Jai Ram, and Anurag is a matter of chaturbhuj yog’

Twice the CM of Himachal Pradesh, BJP’s Shanta Kumar, now 89, believes politics should be done for the country, not for the chair, which he calls dushtneeti. He speaks to The Indian Express on a wide range of issues. Excerpts:

We are meeting in the post-Covid world, with the virus having changed our lives beyond imagination.

I lost my wife to Covid. That too, within five days of her getting infected. It was a big personal loss. We had a companionship of 60 years. Afterwards, I felt empty, alone. But my kids and family helped me take control of my life… The virus caused immense damage across the world. Many children lost their parents. There were a lot of other problems. By God’s grace, things have now improved.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country fought bravely against the virus. The vaccination was fast and free.

What do you make of this election campaign?

In my entire political career, I haven’t seen campaigning on such a large scale in such a small state. The Prime Minister himself came here so many times, so did Union ministers one after another.

All the parties did their best, but none of them could match the BJP campaign and mobilisation of workers. The Congress is the oldest party. But its problem is that after Virbhadra Singh’s demise, there is no tall leader in the state. At the national level too, they haven’t been able to find one.

The main fight is between the BJP and the Congress, although the AAP, Independents and many BJP and Congress rebels are also in the fray. I feel the rebels and the AAP can only decide who wins and who loses on seats where victory margins are small.

Did you take part a lot in the election campaign?

Bimari ke karan bahut adhik nahin (Not very much, because of my bad health).

Do you think in a double-engine government, there is more burden on one engine?

No, both engines are working fine. It is a matter of good luck and a period of chaturbhuj yog for Himachal Pradesh. Chaturbhuj yog is not an astrological calculation. It is my observation. Four things have happened for the first time in the 75-year-old history of Independent India. First, the most popular PM among 190 countries in the world, Narendra Modi, calls Himachal his second home. Secondly, JP Nadda, who is from this state, is heading the biggest political party in the world. Thirdly, Jai Ram Thakur is an able and popular CM. Fourthly, a promising young man from our state, Anurag Thakur, is doing wonderful work in the Union Cabinet.

It is a golden period for the people of the state. We should take maximum benefit of this period. I’ll even tell my Congress friends to vote for the BJP, as Himachal is for us all, and these four leaders have enhanced its prestige like never before.

You have had a long association with former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Why didn’t you take the stage together and make it a panchbhuj yog?

Woh bhi bahut kam ghoomein hain iss chunav mein, swasthya ke karan mere khyal mein. Mera to iss baar jana hi bahut mushkil ho gaya hai. Main to jo zaroori meeting Shimla mein hoti hai, usme bhi nahin ja paya (I think he too has not travelled much in this election due to health reasons. For me, it was difficult to step out this time. I am not even able to attend important meetings in Shimla).

I was asked to record the party’s message for Akashvani, but I said no, as I didn’t want to go to Shimla. So the party sent a helicopter, took me to Shimla and dropped me back after.

How do you see Himachal’s future?

I see a good future for the state because people here are hardworking. Even today, it figures among top five states on affluence. All chief ministers have worked for the state’s development.

When you say all CMs, do you mean those from Congress as well?

Every CM has worked. But the real story of development starts with our party. When I became the CM in 1977, women used to trudge 4-5 km with pitchers on their heads to fetch drinking water. I said we’ll supply drinking water to the people, but the then chief secretary, who was from Mizoram, told me, “Sir, this can’t be done because there is no such department.” I started a department to supply drinking water and worked energetically on this front. So much so that even today, people call me paniwala mukhyamantri [water chief minister]. I personally oversaw the installation of a tap in Kibber, the highest motorable village in the world, in Lahaul-Spiti. It is BJP governments that have been working on people’s basic needs.