‘Coming soon’: Amid ‘Avengers’ craze, Akhilesh Yadav sees BJP’s ‘Endgame’

At a time when movie buffs are making a beeline to find tickets to the latest Avenger: Endgame movie, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gave it a political twist, saying the ‘endgame’ of ruling party BJP has begun.

Sticking to the style of Marvel Studios, Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture that read ‘Mahagathbandhan Sarkar’ etched against a blue background. “Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon,” he tweeted.

Yadav’s reference is to the recently released film Avengers: Endgame – the latest instalment of Marvel Studio’s Avengers franchise – which shows a team of superheroes battling Thanos. In the movie, the superheroes team up against Thanos after he has used the Infinity Stones to disintegrate half of all life across the universe.

Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the #Endgame has begun. #MahaGathbandhan Sarkar Coming soon pic.twitter.com/dOIYobwRge — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 26, 2019

This assumes significance against the backdrop of three political parties — the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal — coming together in Uttar Pradesh against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

With 80 seats, Uttar Pradesh usually plays a major role in deciding who wins the Lok Sabha elections. As a part of the seating arrangement, the SP will fight on 37 seats and the BSP on 38 seats. Three seats have gone to Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The SP-BSP alliance will not field any candidate from Amethi and Rae Bareli, the bastion of Congress.

Spread across 7 phases, Lok Sabha Elections 2019 began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.