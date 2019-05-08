Come clean on Agusta scam: Nirmala Sitharaman to Congress chief

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to come clean on AgustaWestland deal scam, which took place under the UPA’s tenure, before speaking on the Rafale deal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in Kolkata, Sitharaman said, “The Supreme Court has given its verdict on Rafale deal. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has also given its report on it, but if you are still talking about it, then first of all it is on the Congress party to give answers on AgustaWestland and also on Backops Limited. Before questioning the PM or the Defence Ministry, they themselves have a lot to answers to give.”

The Union minister expressed her concern over the attacks on BJP candidates on the polling day in West Bengal on May 6.

“It is a matter of concern. In spite of central forces coming in and assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) syndicate morcha people were all over the place. Violence, which is being perpetrated by TMC workers, is a cause of concern. Didi at the end of the day screams about democracy, but she is the one who is violating it now,” she said.

While addressing party workers at the rally, Sitharaman also took at dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan row.

“Mamata Banerjee is spreading violence in the state. She should protect the people, but she has problems if people chant Jai Shri Ram,” she said.