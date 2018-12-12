Colours, drums as Congress hails poll verdicts: ‘No reason to write us off’

Even as the results of the Assembly elections to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were being announced, celebrations started at West Bengal Pradesh Congress headquarters in Kolkata Tuesday.

Advertising

Congress workers distributed sweets, played drums and smeared colours on each other while the party appeared set to clinch victories in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. State Congress president Somen Mitra said the real celebrations will start on Wednesday, as the party has planned a big rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue.

“We had expected this of the assembly poll results. We knew that people who believe in democracy and secular values will vote for Congress under the leadership of our president Rahul Gandhi. We had foreseen this and that is why we have organised the rally where we shall celebrate our victory,” Mitra said.

“There is no reason to write us off. We have always gone through ups and downs. But we have come back strong always. This is a reply to all those who had said Congress was finished,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Abdul Mannan said, “The electoral victory indicates the fall of an arrogant government. This is an answer of the people against the anti-people and communal politics of the central government. Prime minister Narendra Modi wanted to see a Congress-mukt Bharat. People have voted against this arrogance.”