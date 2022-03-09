Colonelganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Colonelganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Colonelganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ajay Pratap Singh. The Colonelganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Colonelganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

colonelganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay BJP 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 12,22,56,084 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 2,59,80,439 ~ 2 Crore+ Arun Kumar Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 75,15,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Singh IND 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 78,70,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nand Kumar Alias Magan Kumar Singh IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,07,39,700 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 2 Graduate 62 Rs 2,24,48,828 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ram Kripal Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 8,34,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjeet BSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 6,56,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Triloki Nath Tiwari INC 9 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 1,50,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Vishal Singh AAP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 22,13,184 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 46,012 ~ 46 Thou+ Yogesh Pratap Singh Alias Yogesh Bhaiya SP 1 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 27,19,97,466 ~ 27 Crore+ / Rs 71,00,000 ~ 71 Lacs+

Colonelganj Election Result 2017

colonelganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Pratap Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 49,05,62,192 ~ 49 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Amit Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 1,88,558 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhanu Pratap Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 35 Rs 36,799 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Chet Ram IND 0 8th Pass 62 Rs 44,15,302 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Deep Prakash Singh Lok Dal 0 10th Pass 27 Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 61,15,990 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Krishna Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 8,52,566 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Sagar IND 0 Literate 64 Rs 12,60,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajdutt Mishra IND 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 29,85,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 38,56,679 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar BSP 3 10th Pass 37 Rs 4,61,29,320 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 4,36,17,000 ~ 4 Crore+ Uday Bhan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 10,75,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasdev IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 26,62,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ Yogesh Pratap Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 15,89,54,284 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 1,31,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Colonelganj Election Result 2012

colonelganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yogesh Pratap Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 5,93,09,143 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Ajay Pratap Singh BSP 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 43,94,65,305 ~ 43 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,46,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Dev Mani RLM 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 1,46,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devi Prasad PECP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 69,84,700 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 17,60,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Dharmendra Pratap Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 57,01,700 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad S/o Bhagirath IND 2 Graduate 77 Rs 66,64,503 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad S/o Santoshi IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 42,84,500 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Nakchhed Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,77,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Om Prakash IND 1 Graduate 49 Rs 42,20,550 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Om Prakash Mishra IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Datta IND 1 10th Pass 63 Rs 90,71,765 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rakash Kumar IND 1 10th Pass 37 Rs 11,19,176 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh MwSP 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 74,75,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shesh Nath LJP 1 10th Pass 48 Rs 20,67,300 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Vindeshwari Prasad Urf Lal Saheb JKP 4 Literate 59 Rs 66,61,600 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar BJP 1 Doctorate 44 Rs 56,80,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

