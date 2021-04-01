Coimbatore police book BJP, Hindu Munnani workers for violence during Yogi rally

Coimbatore: UP CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign rally for Tamil Nadu assembly polls, in Coimbatore, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Coimbatore police have booked members of the BJP and Hindu Munnani following the violence that took place during the rally of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adiyanath held a roadshow on Wednesday in support of his party’s candidate, Vanathi Srinivasan. A few cadres of the Hindu Munnani and other pro-Hindu organisations also tookout a bike rally through Town Hall and Big Bazaar street. According to sources, the Hindu Munnani members allegedly told shopkeepers to pull down their shutters and got into an altercation when some of them objected.

The Coimbatore police said the workers had not taken permission to carry out the motorcycle procession, violating the election code of conduct.

“The incident happened around 12:30 pm, from the morning the shopkeepers around the area were asked by the Hindu Munnani workers to close the shops since they are going to hold a bike rally and some of the Muslim shopkeepers raised objection. The pro-Hindu workers raised slogans like ‘Jai Khali, Jai Shree Ram’ and in turn the Muslim shopkeepers raised their slogans. So tension prevailed. And suddenly someone pelted a stone at a footwear shop, the police intervened and the workers were dispersed,” a shopkeeper who witnessed the incident told indianexpress.com.

After a video of the ruckus went viral on social media, representatives of various political parties and organisations submitted a memorandum to the District Collector seeking action against BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. They demanded the collector to bar her from contesting in the April 6 Assembly election from the Coimbatore (South) constituency.

The Peelamedu police have also registered a case against the BJP district president and other members of the outfit for organising a two-wheeler rally, flouting COVID-19 safety protocols and impeding the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan, who is contesting against BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan and Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar in Coimbatore (South) constituency, condemned the incident and said “riot specialists” must be defeated through unity. He later visited Vee Yem footwear shop, which came under the attack during the violence.