Coastal Karnataka Election Results 2018: BJP sweeps coastal region, wins 18 seats

The BJP produced a stirring performance in the coastal regions of Karnataka, winning 18 out of a total of 21 seats. While the Congress could only manage to secure three seats, down from 13, JD(S) failed to open its account this election as well. This is the same region which the BJP ceded to the Congress in the last election to the state assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP charge to regain control of coastal Karnataka. Traditionally this region has been the domain of the saffron party. In 2008, when it first formed the government, the BJP had won 14 seats, while it shrank to five in 2013.

The BJP, however, is likely to fall agonisingly short of majority in the hotly contested Karnataka assembly elections, despite emerging as the single largest party. In a surprise turn of events, the Congress announced that it will extend support to the JD(S) in forming the next government in the southern state.

Coastal Karnataka has given the state two chief ministers — M Veerappa Moily and DV Sadananda Gowda. Prominent assembly constituencies that fall under the region are Udupi, Bhatkal, Kumta and Mangalore. The Coastal Karnataka region also has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Mangalore, which has been a Congress stronghold, has once again been bagged by Congress candidate Abdul Khader who defeated BJP’s Santosh Kumar by a margin of 19,739 votes. This seat had witnessed a voter turnout of 75.27% in this assembly elections. In 2013, it was Khader only who had won the seat by a margin of near to 30,000 votes.

Meanwhile, another important constituency of the region Udupi, saw a tough fight between BJP’s K Raghupathi Bhat, Congress’ Pramod Madhwaraj and JD(S)’ Birthi Gangandhar Bhandary. However, it was Bhat who won the seat with a margin of 12,000 votes over his Congress’ rival.

