Toggle Menu
CM’s statement on alliance with CPM a show off: Biman Bosehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/cms-statement-on-alliance-with-cpm-a-show-off-biman-bose-5584926/

CM’s statement on alliance with CPM a show off: Biman Bose

“No matter what has been said in Delhi yesterday, there will be no pre-poll alliance. What Mamata said was just show off,” Bose told reporters at state CPM headquarters in Kolkata.

biman bose, panchayat election , west bengal panchayat election , tmc, bjp, india news,west bengal news
When asked about the possibility of a CPM-Congress alliance, Biman Bose said discussions are on. (File Photo)

Left Front chairman Biman Bose Thursday said there will be no pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress and described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statements for the same as “show off”.

“No matter what has been said in Delhi yesterday, there will be no pre-poll alliance. What Mamata said was just show off,” Bose told reporters at state CPM headquarters in Kolkata.

When asked about the possibility of a CPM-Congress alliance, he said discussions are on.

Meanwhile, when asked about the matter in Delhi, Mamata said she had not spoken to Left leaders. “I do not know whether the Left will come with us or not. We didn’t talk,” she said, according to PTI. ENS

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No possibility of joining hands with TMC in state, says Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra
2 Cong-left poll talks in West Bengal: ‘Focus is on anti-BJP, anti-Trinamool votes’
3 Day after Jantar Mantar rally, Opposition camp unsure of pre-poll tie-up