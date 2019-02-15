CM’s statement on alliance with CPM a show off: Biman Bose

Left Front chairman Biman Bose Thursday said there will be no pre-poll alliance with the Trinamool Congress and described Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statements for the same as “show off”.

“No matter what has been said in Delhi yesterday, there will be no pre-poll alliance. What Mamata said was just show off,” Bose told reporters at state CPM headquarters in Kolkata.

When asked about the possibility of a CPM-Congress alliance, he said discussions are on.

Meanwhile, when asked about the matter in Delhi, Mamata said she had not spoken to Left leaders. “I do not know whether the Left will come with us or not. We didn’t talk,” she said, according to PTI. ENS