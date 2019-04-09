CM Mamata calls Modi ‘dacoit, liar’, BJP says people will give her a befitting reply

Upping the ante against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of looting people’s money in the name of demonetisation and also called him a liar.

Addressing a rally at Raas Mela Maidan in Cooch Behar district where the PM held a rally Sunday, Banerjee said, “In the name of demonetisation, he looted public money and now he is posing as a chowkidar ahead of the polls. This chowkidar is a lootera and jhoota (watchman is dacoit and liar). After looting the country, he is promising

Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 to the farmers. I have never seen such a liar prime minister in my life.”

Reacting to her statements, the BJP said it reflected her “frustration” and that the people will give a “befitting” reply to her in the elections.

Claiming that Modi has done nothing for the country in the past five years, Banerjee said, “Out of his five years tenure, he has been touring the globe for four and half years. What was he doing when the farmers were committing suicide across the country? What was he doing when people died due to demonetisation and crores of people lost their jobs? He has done nothing for the people.”

The TMC chief also slammed BJP’s manifesto which was released Monday and said the party wants to turn genuine citizens into foreigners through the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

“If you vote for them, they will turn you all into refugees in your own country. We will never allow NRC and the Citizenship Bill in our state. They want to turn genuine citizens into foreigners. I will appeal to the people not to give a single vote to BJP,” she said.

The TMC supremo added, “Now when the elections are here, Modi is threatening everybody and telling lies. He will get the first prize if there is a competition for lying. In this elections people will put Leukoplast on his mouth so that he can’t utter more lies.”

Banerjee also ridiculed him for having movies and television serial on him. “Has he become larger that Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar that he is making movies and opening TV channels in his name? What is his achievement,” she asked.

Banerjee said Modi does not know what a family means and never consider the people as his family. “In India we have seen large families consisting of people from different religions staying together, but how would he know? He neither has his own family nor he thinks of you people as his family,” she said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh reacted sharply to her comments and referred to Modi’s recent remarks against the Trinamool Congress leader. “Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Banerjee’s comments reflected her frustration, as she is well aware that she is fast losing her political ground. In such a situation, it is quite obvious that she will lose her cool. It has happened here,” Ghosh said.

When asked whether the BJP would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over Banerjee’s comments, Ghosh said there was no need and asserted the people of the state will give her a “befitting reply”.

With PTI