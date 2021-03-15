CM Mamata Banerjee vows to fight till her last breath for people of Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to campaigning in the districts on her wheelchair, barely five days after she was injured in Nandigram.

“After the incident, some people thought that I would be confined to my house. However, the pain of the people my state is greater than my pain. If I am not there beside you, they will come and steal your votes. As I had said, I will fight till my last breath for the people of Bengal,” the chief minister said while addressing a rally in Purulia. The Chief Minister had scheduled two rallies in the district on Monday – at Baghmundi and Balarampur.

Going back to her slogan “BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao” (Oust BJP to save the country), Mamata said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not competent. Whenever someone raises their voice against the Centre, they are silenced. But remember, I will continue to fight. The BJP had won here because of lies. They are actually selling off everything.”

Taking potshots at the Congress-Left-ISF grand alliance, the TMC supremo said the BJP, Congress and CPM are “three brothers”. She urged people not to vote for the saffron party as they either spread terror or riots.

Banerjee reiterated her promise that the TMC government will deliver ration to everyone’s doorstep once it returns to power after the polls. She added that her government will also continue distributing ration free of cost.

According to TMC sources, Mamata Banerjee will be touring the districts for the next five days. She will be addressing three rallies in Bankura on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she will head towards Jhargram and on Thursday, she will be speaking at a programme in West Midnapore. Following that, the Chief Minister will be returning to Nandigram and will be staying there for two days.