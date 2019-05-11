‘Why was the CM attacked during polls, how did camera cover him from all angles?’

Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari on the Chief Minister’s accusations, and being pitted against Sheila Dikshit.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of orchestrating the recent attack on him during a road show.

Why is he attacked during polls? When he was attacked, how did the camera cover him from all angles? Not a single angle was left. This is a poll stunt to frame the BJP… Police found the attacker was an AAP worker. This is a modus operandi to gain sympathy of voters… but people can’t be fooled.

What is your take on AAP’s demand for statehood?

The statehood issue is backfiring… seven MPs can’t decide statehood. If you want to make the National Capital Territory a state, where will the PM, President sit? For this (decision on statehood), a two-third majority is needed in both Houses of Parliament.

So BJP doesn’t want statehood for Delhi?

It’s not about what we want. We’ve always said the issue should be analysed. If Delhi becomes a full state, how will the PM have an office here?… Should we send the PM to Varanasi? Should we make Varanasi the capital or Lucknow, Kolkata or Hyderabad?

You are pitted against three-time CM Sheila Dikshit. Are you confident of a comeback?

A 100%. All of them (Congress and AAP) are enemies of the country. People are very happy with us. We gave them Signature Bridge, Metro, central schools and a riverfront in five years. What did Dikshit do for North East Delhi during her 15-year rule? She is an accused in the Rs 76,000-crore Commonwealth Games scam. Rahul Gandhi has taken revenge on her (by fielding her from North East Delhi at such old age). Now, Modi will become PM. In six months, there will be Assembly polls in Delhi and we will form the government. You can quote me on record that in the next five years, we will make Delhi the best capital in the world.

Signature Bridge’s foundation was laid during Dikshit’s rule.

Dikshit stopped (progress of) the Bridge. She was in power for 15 years… there was no construction. In fact, it was started during the time of (former Delhi CM) Sahib Singh Verma. We built the Bridge, despite Kejriwal being at the helm here… He is a curse for Delhi… He even stopped Metro Phase IV, after which costs escalated. Now, we have started construction of the NH-709 B elevated road to resolve North East Delhi’s traffic problems.