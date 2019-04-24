CM Devendra Fadnavis again says, ‘Strap Congress leaders on rockets to Balakot’

Even as the Opposition accused BJP leaders of lowering the political discourse, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday repeated his remarks, that a Congress leader should have been strapped to a rocket fired into Balakot as they demanded proof.

“America, China, Russia accepted the strike… But there were two sides asking for proof. One was Pakistan. And the other, Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi. Had they said earlier that they would demand proof, we would have strapped a Congress neta to the rocket fired into Balakot,” he said.

At a campaign meeting for BJP’s North Mumbai candidate Gopal Shetty in Dahisar East, Fadnavis also took a dig at the Congress manifesto on the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. “Their manifesto says that, when their ‘mahakhichdi’ government comes to power, it would reduce the strength of soldiers in Kashmir and peel off the special powers given to them. Our Army has the right to fire at any terrorist who strays into our country. The Congress says it would withdraw the Army’s powers to shoot, making this a country which will bear bullets.”

Citing the 26/11 terror attacks, Fadnavis said that the then Congress government only protested against Pakistan. “When people got angry, the Congress went crying to the United Nations asking them to reprimand Pakistan, the way children complain to parents after a fight,” he said.

“Modi, on the other hand, warned Pakistan, ‘If you enter my country and carry out terror activities, I will not rest until we enter your country and give a befitting reply’. After the Pulwama attack, Modiji said this is not the old India, which will stay quiet or engage in mere discussions. Modiji gave orders allowing our armed forces to cross the border and carry out surgical strikes. Our Army destroyed their hideouts,” he added.

On Mumbai, he said, “Today wherever one goes in Mumbai, one witnesses ongoing work to build the Metro. Construction of the Metro should have begun 10 years ago. It would have resolved the issue of traffic congestion… Our government has approved works worth Rs 1 lakh crore. In a few days, Mumbai residents will be able to travel in Metro with ease. In the history of suburban railway in Mumbai, Modiji’s approval at one go has been unprecedented. People won’t have to bear the rush any longer.”

In some days, one ticket will be applicable to all modes, including Metro, suburban railway, monorail, buses and even water transport, he said.

He also spoke about the Coastal Road, Bandra-Versova Sea Link, Trans-Harbour Link, resettlement of slums near airport and Dharavi slums.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde, party’s North Mumbai president Vinod Shelar, MLA Prakash Surve, Vilas Potnis, Pravin Darekar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale were present among others.