CM Patel, Anandiben urge people to exercise their right to vote

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday urged voters to participate in the voting process as Phase 2 voting were on in the state.

“Every voter should exercise his right to vote. Voting is very important for the country and let us make India the number one country. Voting should be mandatory,” said Anandiben Patel after casting her vote at Shilaj Anupam School Monday morning.

The chief minister, accompanied by his wife, cast his vote at the same school and appealed everyone to vote.

“Today Gujarat is celebrating the festival of democracy. The first phase of elections got over and everyone should participate in the second phase with equal enthusiasm,” he said.

After leaving the polling booth, he stopped by for tea at a nearby tea stall in Shilaj village where he again appealed everyone to vote. Ghatlodia is the largest seat in terms of voters from where Patel won with the highest margin of 1,17,750 votes in 2017.