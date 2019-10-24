Clean sweep for BJP or another shot for Cong-NCP? Pune to find out today

Will the BJP further strengthen its political imprint in Pune and retain all eight Assembly seats, or will the city give its former political favourites, the Congress and NCP, another chance? With barely a few hours to go for the counting of votes in Assembly elections on Thursday, that’s the question on the minds of political experts, party leaders and local residents.

Sticking to a seat-sharing arrangement which left the local Shiv Sena unit miffed, the BJP decided to contest all the Assembly seats in the city this time. Sena leaders ended up campaigning for BJP leaders and extending their support.

The opposition alliance seemed to have reached a more mutually agreeable deal, with the Congress contesting in three seats, its ally NCP contesting on four, and both parties extending their support for the MNS candidate in the eighth seat, Kothrud.

Whichever way the poll pendulum swings, the city will end up with four new MLAs, as the BJP had replaced four of its sitting MLAs in this election.

While exit polls have predicted an easy win for the BJP-Sena combine, the low voter turnout in all eight Assembly segments, especially the ones which had given BJP its significant lead in the Lok Sabha polls, has worried party leaders.

The BJP has banked heavily on its intense campaign, with several senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding public rallies for local candidates. The opposition alliance, meanwhile, focused on the alleged failures of the state government on several fronts, and the dissent among BJP and local Sena leaders.

While most of the Assembly constituencies in the city will see a direct fight, strong candidates from three parties will fight it out in Hadapsar and Kasba seats. In Hadapsar, BJP legislator Yogesh Tilekar, city NCP chief Chetan Tupe and MNS leader Vasant More are contesting against each other.

Kasba, the constituency of current Pune MP Girish Bapat, will witness a triangular fight between BJP leader and Mayor Mukta Tilak, Congress candidate Arvind Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena leader Vishal Dhanawade. The presence of the Sena leader has raised concerns about the division of saffron combine votes in the BJP bastion.

The electoral fight in Kothrud constituency has been most in the spotlight, as state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil is contesting his first election from here, against MNS leader Kishore Shinde. In a bid to defeat Patil in BJP’s ‘prestige seat’, neither the Congress nor NCP have fielded candidates in Kothrud, and have actively supported ‘local’ leader Shinde against the ‘outsider’, who also happens to be Pune guardian minister.

In the other five seats, the BJP is taking on either Congress or NCP leaders.

*In Vadgaonsheri, sitting BJP legislator Jagdish Mulik is contesting against NCP candidate Sunil Tingre.

* In Pune Cantonment, BJP leader Sunil Kamble is contesting against city Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe.

*In Shivajinagar, BJP leader Siddarth Shirole is contesting against Congress candidate Datta Bahirat.

* In Parvati, BJP MLA Madhuri Misal is contesting against NCP leader Ashwini Kadam.

* In Khadakwasla, BJP MLA Bhimrao Tapkir is pitted against NCP candidate Sachin Dodke.